Why this $2.3 million doggie day care opened during the pandemic

Nearly one year and $2.3 million later, Star Barks Inn has officially opened in Braselton.



Despite the pandemic, Michael Kane — owner of the 12,500-square-foot boarding, grooming and day care facility for dogs — said he felt like Saturday, May 30 was the ideal time.

“The main fear that kept going through my brain was that nobody is traveling, and nobody needs to board dogs,” he said. “Everyone is working from home, so nobody needs day care. I’ve been pleasantly mistaken.”

Before opening to the public, Star Barks Inn spent around a month introducing dogs to its facility.

To his surprise, Kane said he discovered that the area’s pet owners had a “pent up demand for doggy day care.” He received boarding and day care requests, and ended up serving more than 140 dogs.

If it wasn’t for the rain slowing down the facility’s construction over the past year, Kane said he would’ve opened Star Barks Inn before the COVID-19 outbreak.