What local business owners had to say about delivering alcohol

Having alcohol delivered to your front door may become a reality.



A bill allowing package stores, bars, grocery stores and some restaurants to deliver liquor, wine and beer has passed in the Georgia state House and Senate

On June 23 the Georgia State Senate approved of House Bill 879, 42 to 9. Two days later, it won final approval in the Georgia House on June 25 with a 114 to 45 vote. The measure is now in the hands of Gov. Brian Kemp.

If local municipalities don’t agree with the bill, they can opt out of allowing the option.

For some businesses in Hall County, delivering alcohol isn’t on the table, even if they had the opportunity.

Emily Wiley, director of purchasing at J&J Foods in Gainesville, said the grocery store doesn’t provide delivery, so bringing alcohol to people’s homes wouldn’t be something the owner would consider.

Todd Heflin, manager of ChopBlock Food & Spirits on the square, said he would feel uncomfortable taking on the responsibility of delivering alcohol to someone’s home.