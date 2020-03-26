‘We’re just trying everything’: A glimpse into child care amid the pandemic

Pam Forrester, director of Gainesville Academy, can count on one hand how many times the child care facility has closed its doors since opening in 2013.



A winter storm caused the first closure a year ago, and the second was prompted this week by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our numbers dropped severely, and it wasn’t feasible to stay open,” Forrester said. “We also wanted to make sure we were doing what we needed to for the public.”

Forrester said many of the parents who pulled their kids out of Gainesville Academy either lost their jobs or decided to keep their children at home to limit exposure to the virus.