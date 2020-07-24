Two ways those interested can attend Aug. 11 discussion of economy, politics

A discussion of the economic and political climate by local business and political leaders is set for Aug. 11 at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center.
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce is accepting reservations for the event, with those interested having the option of attending in person or watching online. In-person attendance will be limited, said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO, who didn’t have an exact number.
It will be the first time the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has offered an in-person option for a public event since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Small Business Economic & Political Forecast
When: 7:45 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center, 2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville. Attendees can opt to watch online by registering on Zoom.
Admission: free for Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce members; $15 for non-Chamber members
“If things change and they start shutting down, we’ll change it to (online only),” Dunlap said. “We thought that (holding an in-person event) was a good time to say, ‘Hey, we’re here, we’re practicing social distancing.’ Right now, we feel good about it.”
Scheduled to speak at the event are Gainesville CPA Ron Bracewell; Carol Burrell, president and CEO of the Northeast Georgia Health System; state Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville; and Frank Norton Jr., CEO and chairman of The Norton Agency in Gainesville.
The chamber is still planning to hold its 112th Annual Meeting & Gala at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville on Sept. 10. The event had been set for May 14 but was postponed because of the pandemic.
“If things get worse, we may have to call it off again,” Dunlap said.
The chamber will practice safety at such events, from social distancing through spreading out tables to how food is served, she said.
“We may not have a social engagement (time), like we’ve had before,” Dunlap said.