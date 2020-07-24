Two ways those interested can attend Aug. 11 discussion of economy, politics

A discussion of the economic and political climate by local business and political leaders is set for Aug. 11 at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center.



The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce is accepting reservations for the event, with those interested having the option of attending in person or watching online. In-person attendance will be limited, said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO, who didn’t have an exact number.

It will be the first time the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has offered an in-person option for a public event since the COVID-19 pandemic started.