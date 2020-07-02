The Times' building to reopen to public July 6

On Monday, July 6, The Times will again be open to the public 8:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper office on Green Street has been closed for the past several weeks, though employees have continued to print and mail The Times and to post content to gainesvilletimes.com.

“Due to changes in the workplace, many of our employees will continue to work from home, but we will have sufficient staffing to maintain regular office hours,” said Norman Baggs, general manager. “While we still hope to limit personal interactions, we know there are some instances where business is best done in person.

“As many of our employees will be working irregular office schedules, we encourage visitors to check in advance to make sure the person they need to see is working,” Baggs said.

Visitors to The Times are asked to wear appropriate facemasks to protect the health of both themselves and Times employees.

The drive-through window at The Times will continue to be staffed during office hours and is an option for visitors who prefer not to come inside the building. There is also a night drop box for after-hour payments and delivery of small parcels.

The Times is at 345 Green St., Gainesville; telephone 770-532-1234.