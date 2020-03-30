State sets up list of public WiFi spots

As more Georgians work or complete school work from home due to COVID-19, the state has a new resource for people looking for internet access.



The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has launched a website with information about how to find public WiFi or get internet at home. The state has compiled a list of internet providers with offers to help people deal with the financial impact of the virus, and the site includes links for people to search for low-cost or free options.

The state has also published a list of free public WiFi access spots by county. All Hall County spots on the state’s list are public library branches, which include:

Gainesville

100 Brenau Avenue, Gainesville

North Hall Tech Center

4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

Spout Springs

6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Blackshear Place

2927 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Murrayville

4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Although the library branches are closed, WiFi can be accessed from the parking lot, Library Director Lisa MacKinney said.

When visiting public WiFi spots, people are advised to stay in their car or six feet away from others.

“The fight against COVID-19 is impacting Georgians' ability to access health care, receive educational instruction, and serve customers in traditional ways,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “High-speed internet is important for Georgians to continue receiving care, learning, and teleworking while they follow guidelines for social distancing. We’re grateful so many internet and mobile phone providers have stepped up to meet Georgians’ connectivity needs in this critical time.”

Gainesville City Schools has also set up a web page referring families to internet providers who are offering programs to eligible people. A limited number of wireless hotspot devices are available for families of Gainesville High School students, and students or parents can contact Assistant Principal Paige Galt at paige.galt@gcssk12.net for more information.

Students and employees of Hall County Schools should be able to access internet from school parking lots.