Shop owner shares these tips on shooting off your own fireworks

With some local fireworks shows canceled or postponed, many may be taking matters into their own hands this July Fourth.

Jason Silay, owner of Xtreme Xplosives Fireworks on Riverside Drive in Gainesville, said his store’s six locations have been buzzing with more customers than usual this holiday.

“We’ve already seen the numbers double at this point for the season,” he said. “I think people are really looking forward to having something to celebrate that’s unifying. This holiday in particular brings many people together.”

For those who are just getting their feet wet in a sea of explosives, Silay recommends opting for color burst fireworks like Gandalf’s Power or Fish out of Water, which range between $10 to $30.

Instead of a loud display, these shoot colorful lights without a boom.

“It’s good for beginners and smaller kids scared of the noise,” Silay said.