Peach State Bank & Trust’s new home is an old bank. Here’s a look inside

A row of tellers is gone from the old SunTrust bank lobby, replaced by employees at separate workstations.
“They’re tellers, but they also can assist you with new accounts,” said Susan Williams, marketing vice president for Peach State Bank & Trust. “They can take you into one of these offices so that there’s more privacy.”
That’s one part of Peach State’s makeover of the old bank at 121 E.E. Butler Parkway, between Brenau Avenue and Washington Street in Gainesville.
The bank, built in 1996, was caught up in a 2019 merger between SunTrust and BB&T to create Truist. The E.E. Butler branch closed in February 2022, along with BB&T branches at 2895 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville and 3453 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.
Peach State announced in May 2022 it was moving its offices at 325 Washington St., off West Academy Street, across downtown to the old SunTrust building.
Peach State had outgrown its old offices, where it has been for 17 years. Needing more space, it had set up offices in a converted, former gas station at the corner of Spring and West Academy streets.
With the move on Jan. 1, Peach State increased its space from 16,000 square feet to 33,000 square feet.
“We really needed it,” said Williams, giving The Times a tour this week.
CEO Ron Quinn echoed that, saying of the new building, “We’re enjoying it. It makes us much more efficient, so it’s good.”
“With everything together under one roof, it will also be more convenient for customers,” he said in an earlier interview.
In addition to the three stories giving bank officials more room, the bank has wider drive-thrus than before, along with other extras, such as rows of rental “convenience boxes,” where customers can store items that may not require the same level of security as a safe deposit box.
Also, Peach State is planning to operate a community room in the new building, resuming a practice it had in its old building until it needed that space.
“We’ve got furniture ordered … so we’ll have tables and chairs in here,” Williams said.
The bank also has unfinished space for future growth as needed.
Gold Creek Foods bought Peach State’s old bank and is renovating it for its new corporate headquarters, hopefully moving in August, CEO Mark Sosebee said.
The company is now based off Memorial Park Road.