Peach State Bank & Trust’s new home is an old bank. Here’s a look inside

“They’re tellers, but they also can assist you with new accounts,” said Susan Williams, marketing vice president for Peach State Bank & Trust. “They can take you into one of these offices so that there’s more privacy.”



That’s one part of Peach State’s makeover of the old bank at 121 E.E. Butler Parkway, between Brenau Avenue and Washington Street in Gainesville.

The bank, built in 1996, was caught up in a 2019 merger between SunTrust and BB&T to create Truist. The E.E. Butler branch closed in February 2022, along with BB&T branches at 2895 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville and 3453 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.