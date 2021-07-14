The outdoor activity that's helping local tourism during pandemic, staffing shortages

“It comes down to general managers and owners who are cleaning hotel rooms and doing what they have to do to maintain that level of expectation for guests,” she said.



Muaz Choudhry, a manager at the Ramada hotel in Gainesville whose father owns the hotel, said they are short about a dozen staff members. An ideal staff, he said, would consist of between 45 and 50 people, and his hotel currently employs about 35.

That means he often finds himself cleaning the pool or doing other tasks that wouldn’t normally fall under his purview.

“I can deal with it, but it’s tough dealing with it every single day, especially when you’re short staffed,” he said. “We’re doing better now. It’s just the staffing shortage is really the main issue.”

Worse still is that such staffing shortages can be self-perpetuating.

“Whenever we get new hires, we actually don’t have a full staff, so I guess they get a little bit stressed out with the workload,” Choudhry said, adding that even pay raises after two weeks are sometimes not enough to retain new hires.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the Hall County unemployment rate has more than halved in the past year — from around 8% to around 3% — but it appears that many of the people rejoining the workforce are opting out of the hospitality industry.