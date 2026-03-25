Need a job? Here’s a serious option, and don’t forget your resume

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Gabriel Jaramillo, left, and Chris Soto stop at the Conditioned Air Systems booth Thursday, April 11, 2024, to speak with reps during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Job Fair at the Gainesville Civic Center. The job fair features more than 70 companies with job openings. - photo by Scott Rogers
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring job fair is hardly a casual affair where companies show off what they are about and hand out applications.