This longtime Dawsonville Highway restaurant has closed

Atlanta Bread Company has closed its longtime Gainesville location.
“We appreciate you letting us serve the community for these 18 years,” a sign on the front door of the business at 944 Dawsonville Highway states. “It has really been a pleasure, but it is time for us to move on to something new.”
The restaurant serving sandwiches and soup sat in a strip shopping center at the busy intersection of Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road and at the entrance of Lakeshore Marketplace shopping center.
“Thank you so much for all the support you have given us through the years,” the sign says.