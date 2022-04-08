Kubota unveils new $90 million facility in North Hall





Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, who is running for lieutenant governor, introduced Kemp both praising Kubota as a company and taking time to praise the governor, calling him “one of the strongest men (he has) ever known” for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kubota has been a good member of our community, contributing to our economy, our culture, our schools, just being involved making contributions not just monetarily but personally with sweat equity,” Miller said.

The project got a boost last September, when the Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority voted to issue $90 million in bonds to support it. Officials have said the average salary for employees at the facility will be more than $80,000.



