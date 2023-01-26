How many jobs could be created as Swiss company opens Oakwood plant

A Swiss manufacturer has chosen Hall County for its U.S. health care headquarters, a move that could end up creating 200-plus jobs.

Medmix, which makes medical devices and other industrial products, is opening a $20 million plant at 5511 Rafe Court in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road in Oakwood.

In a press release, the company said its mission is “to provide innovative solutions to help millions of people live healthier and more confident lives.”

At the new plant, Medmix “will further extend its health care business in the U.S. market.”