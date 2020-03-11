Here’s where you can find your next job

Searching for a job opportunity doesn’t need to be difficult.



On Wednesday, March 18, more than 60 local employers will fill the Gainesville Civic Center for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual job fair and career expo.

The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free to the general public.

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Department of Labor, Lanier Technical College and Gainesville Area Employer Committee are coordinating the job fair and career expo.

Kit Dunlap, the president of the chamber, said 95% of those running booths are hiring. She encourages those looking for a potential job to bring their resumes and be prepared to meet employers face-to-face.

“Certainly dress appropriately,” Dunlap said. “That doesn’t have to be a coat and a tie. For those attending, I hope they find a job and also learn about what’s in the community.”

The businesses and organizations represented on Wednesday will encompass fields like manufacturing, engineering, food service, health care, education, housing, agriculture and local government.

Dunlap said the event was first inspired by a strong need in Hall County for workers.Through holding a booth at the career fair, she said employers can gain exposure and new hires.

“If they get one or two good employees, it’s worth the time in this market,” Dunlap said.

Some of those attending include Mars Wrigley, The Mill at New Holland, Fox Factory Outlet, King’s Hawaiian, Panera Bread and Kubota Manufacturing of America.

The WorkSource Georgia Mountains Career Coach will park outside the Civic Center, allowing people to receive free services with resume writing, discerning career interests and reviewing and critiquing applications.The van, which travels around Northeast Georgia, offers a list of available jobs found with each area it visits.

If people need to make extra copies of their resumes, Dunlap said they can do so at the copy machine near the event space’s front entrance.

Dunlap assures the community that the chamber has put several COVID-19 preparedness measures in place.

Hand sanitizer will be stationed throughout the Civic Center and employers are advised against shaking hands with attendees.

“All the exhibitors will know this,” Dunlap said. “We’ll get the attention of the folks coming in to use hand sanitizer. We’ll have them everywhere.”