Healthy Hall Awards honors 12 champions of local health care
03032021 brfHEALTH.jpg
Seated from left in front row, Dr. Supriya Mannepalli of NGHS; Dr. John Browning, retired Longstreet Clinic physician; Dr. Jim Butts, retired medical director of Good News Clinics; Jordan Hussey with J’s Place Recovery Center; Dr. Janeane Walker with NGMC's graduate medical education; and Danny Webb, doctor of nursing practice at Longstreet Clinic. Standing from left to right, Luca Di Benedetto of ATEX Inc; Matthew Crumpton of NGHS; Cheryl Bittel, certified nursing specialist at NGMC; Richard Weber, dentist with District 2 Public Health; Loren Funk, Longstreet Clinic; Donna Brown with NGMC; Dr. John Delzell, Jr. of NGHS; and Dr. Clifton Hastings of NGMC. Photo courtesy Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce

As the world shut down in March 2020, those in the health care industry stepped into the thick of the pandemic, putting their lives on hold to save others’. 

During the fourth annual Healthy Hall Awards on Tuesday, March 2, 12 local medical professionals and providers were honored for their contributions to the local community.

Hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce at Lanier Technical College, the luncheon, which was streamed online, recognized honorees in 11 categories. Dr. John E. Delzell Jr., who leads the graduate medical education program at Northeast Georgia Health System, served as the afternoon’s keynote speaker.

Those awarded include the following:

Health Care Education: Northeast Georgia Medical Center Graduate Medical Education

Corporate Achievement: ATEX Inc. 

Community Impact: Dr. Supriya Mannepalli with Northeast Georgia Health System

Outstanding Achievement in Behavioral Health: J’s Place Recovery Center

Health Care Worker of the Year (tie): Loren Funk, CEO of Longstreet Clinic, and Matthew Crumpton, manager of emergency preparedness at Northeast Georgia Health System

Advance

Advanced Practice Provider of the Year: Danny Webb, doctor of nursing practice at Longstreet Clinic

Nurse of the Year: Cheryl Bittel, clinical nurse specialist at Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Dentist of the Year: Richard Weber, dentist at District 2 Public Health

Physician of the Year: Dr. Clifton Hastings of Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Visionary Leader: Dr. John Browning, retired physician of Longstreet Clinic

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Jim Butts, retired medical director of Good News Clinics 

