Georgia labor commissioner visits Gainesville, recaps 2020 with these 5 points

Hall’s jobless rate is at pre-pandemic levels

The Hall County area’s employment picture is strong.

The October jobless rate was 2.9%, compared to 2.8% in February, or pre-pandemic levels. The area hit a record high of 10.7% in April.

“And there are help wanted signs everywhere,” an audience member said.

“Yeah, the same in my hometown (of Carrollton) and we’re not doing near as good as y’all,” Butler said. “... You guys are doing fantastic, unless you’re trying to hire.”

The area has 2,635 job listings, meaning “the actual number of jobs is a lot higher than that,” he said. “One listing doesn’t mean one job.”

Employers with the most job postings include Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Amazon.

Butler estimates 250,000 job openings in Ga. on GDOL website

Georgia, overall, has an improving economic picture as well.

The state has 164,000 listings through the GDOL’s employgeorgia.com.

“I personally feel there’s a quarter of a million job openings out there,” Butler said. “I’m 100% confident that I’m dead-on there.”

Wages range from $10 to $75 per hour and salaries of $30,000 to more than $100,000.

Occupations with the most job postings include tractor-trailer truck drivers, registered nurses, retail sales associates, physicians and software developers/engineers.

Sectors with the most openings include health care, truck transportation and ambulatory health care services.

$16.2 billion in jobless benefits paid in 2020

The state has issued $16.2 billion in jobless benefits this year to 1.5 million people, more than in the last 28 year combined.

“A lot of that has to do with new programs passed by Congress,” Butler said.

Between March and November, the department sorted through 4 million claims.

With about 5 million people in the workforce, many of those are duplicate claims.

“I talked to a lady the other day who said she’s filed four claims and six appeals, and I mean, one of each would have been just fine,” Butler said.

70 GDOL workers have gotten virus, 2 have died

The virus has taken a toll on the labor department as well, even though public offices, including one in Hall County, have been closed throughout the pandemic.

“We have an older agency. The average age of our workers is 54 years old,” Butler said.

Almost 70 employs have tested positive for COVID-19 — almost half in the last couple of weeks. Five people have been hospitalized, and two staffers have died.

“So, it’s been tough,” Butler said.

To meet the demand of jobless claims, staff workers have been retrained and temporary workers have been hired.

“The main thing we’ve been pushing is overtime,” he said, noting that workers have logged more than 200,000 overtime hours since March.

Butler eyeing whether new virus relief package is coming

Butler has his hands full with labor department matters in Georgia, but he’s got an eye fixed on Washington, D.C., and the congressional debate over a COVID-19 relief package.

“Georgia actually has done a very good job getting our economy back on track,” he said. “The thing is we don’t know what (Congress) is going to pass next. Is it something that actually helps or is it going to be a hindrance?”

Butler said he has spent a lot of time on Zoom video calls “with congressional staff in the last 6-8 months and begged and pleaded with them not to do X, Y and Z because of what it’s going to do … and I don’t really know if I’ve made any headway.”

He said that after Congress passed the CARES Act earlier this year to provide economic stimulus, including additional unemployment payments, the onus was on the states to roll out benefits. He particularly noted the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance aimed at self-employed and gig workers — people who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment.

“The reason it was so difficult is that these are people who never paid into the unemployment system,” Butler said. “We had no information on any of these people, so we had to come up with a way to gather all this stuff from them … and come up with an unemployment amount based on what they’re sending us. ... We had a couple of weeks (to pull it off).”