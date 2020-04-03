COVID-19 case confirmed at King’s Hawaiian

King’s Hawaiian received word of a confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday, April 2, at its Oakwood/Flowery Branch plant.
Chief marketing officer Chad Donvito said the individual was quarantined and all individuals that were identified as being in contact with that individual were asked to quarantine for two weeks.
This quarantine time will be paid, Donvito said.
A cleaning crew worked overnight while coordinating with local health officials.
“They were able to continue to run after everything had been sanitized,” Donvito said.
The remainder of the plant resumed work Friday morning, while the area potentially affected resumed Friday afternoon.