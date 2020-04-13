Chamber to hold virtual networking sessions

Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce members can gather socially through the chamber’s new Virtual Networking with Members.



Members can meet up online and discuss “timely topics during these challenging times,” according to a chamber announcement on Monday, April 13.

Those interested can meet via Zoom, a video conferencing tool, with sessions set for 2-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14; 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15; 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16; and 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, April 17.

Registration is required, as spots are limited.

To sign up for a session, visit the chamber’s website at ghcc.com, click on “Events” under the “Membership” heading and select the session you want to attend.

Zoom meeting instructions will be emailed 30 minutes before the event.

For more information, send an email to cwilbanks@ghcc.com or ktate@ghcc.com.

Before the pandemic, the chamber would typically hold social gatherings in “Business After Hours” and other events.



