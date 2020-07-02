Carly Sharec joins World’s Best Adventures as manager

World’s Best Adventures, a local travel company, has welcomed on Carly Sharec as its manager.



Before embarking on her new expedition, Sharec spent five years as the director of communication and events at the Georgia Chiropractic Association. There she took charge of marketing, as well as planning special events and travel.

“That’s how I got the experience for this role,” Sharec said. “It made me more interested in pursuing travel and event planning. I wanted to try something a little different, and the opportunity came up.”

World’s Best Adventures is a part of Metro Market Media, which also owns The Times, Forsyth County News, South Forsyth News and Dawson County News. Proceeds from its tours help fund journalism in those communities.

Sharec is no stranger to Metro Market Media, having worked as an education reporter for The Times from 2013 to 2014 and editor of The Paper of Flowery Branch from 2014 to 2015.

As manager of World’s Best Adventures and its only staff member, Sharec plans and will soon lead all-inclusive, multi-day trips for groups. The tours encompass Southeast travel destinations like Nashville, Savannah, Georgia’s Golden Isles and Pigeon Forge.

“I’m excited to go ahead and get started on these adventures,” Sharec said. “I think we have a lot of great adventures ahead of us.”

People must be 21 and over to travel with World’s Best Adventures. For more information or to book an experience, visit worldsbestadventures.com.