Business climate not all bad. Here are some examples of progress

Hall County’s business climate may not be as robust as before the COVID-19 pandemic, but activity hasn’t ground to a halt, either.



One company that continues to expand in the area is King’s Hawaiian bakery in Oakwood, which is on track to add a fourth production line this summer.

“We’ll need to hire somewhere between 120 and 140 new employees, starting in July, and that (process) will probably go until the end of the year, maybe (early 2021), as we ramp up to capacity,” said Dan Raatjes, senior vice president and chief operations officer.

“We’re fortunate, we’re blessed to be selling a product that people are buying right now,” he said. “So, our sales are good, as you can imagine. The panic buying is kind of done in that the sales are settling back into kind of normal.”

And so, there’s a sort of cautious optimism.

“The reality is we’re going to be in a deep recession,” Raatjes added. “Come the holidays, when people buy King’s Hawaiian (breads), they’re still going to buy it, but it may be less than planned.”