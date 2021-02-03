Before tragedy, Foundation Food Group was looking to ‘start a new chapter’

“This merger is a natural next step in our successful business growth in this industry as we continue to pursue our strategic agenda.”



Foundation’s plant at 2076 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville, was once the home of Prime-Pak Foods, becoming Foundation Food Group after a Sept. 18, 2020, merger between Prime-Pak and Victory Processing Inc., according to Georgia Secretary of State documents.

Prime-Pak was formed as a company in January 1973 and Victory Processing in September 2006, documents show.

Jerry Wilson was brought in to head the company and is described by Foundation as “a seasoned business development professional with 38 years in the poultry business.”

Foundation Food, operating out of a 217,800-square-foot facility off Centennial Drive and south of Memorial Park Funeral Home, makes chicken products, from fully cooked to pre-marinated.

The company serves national restaurant chains and retail customers, according to its website.

At the plant’s Line 4, where the Jan. 28 incident took place, chicken was processed to “include seasoning, cooking, freezing and then repackaging,” according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the incident.

Also, the incident has attracted the attention of lawyers, who said they are concerned with protecting the rights and livelihoods of those affected by the leak.

The company has posted about the tragedy on its website and Facebook page, saying in both places, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friends and team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and our community during this most difficult time”.

Nicholas Ancrum, vice president of human resources for Foundation Food Group, who has emerged as a spokesman in the wake of the incident, spoke those same words at a vigil on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Ancrum, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, Feb. 3, went on to name the victims.

“I want to mention and honor these names again so they’re never forgotten and always remembered,” he said.