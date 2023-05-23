Another South Hall Waffle House restaurant has closed for remodeling

Another South Hall Waffle House has closed temporarily for remodeling.

A reopening date hasn’t been announced for the restaurant at 7415 Spout Springs Road, but “we expect our operations team will take over the restaurant from the construction team shortly after Memorial Day,” spokeswoman Njeri Boss said.

The restaurant is between Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and Thompson Mill Road in Braselton, and is across from a Kroger-anchored shopping center.

A sign on the door directs customers to Waffle House locations at 3585 Braselton Highway, Dacula, in Gwinnett County and 4770 Friendship Road, Buford in Hall County.

The remodeling comes after the Waffle House at 3467 Mundy Mill Road, between Wallis Road and Curt Lance Way, in Oakwood reopened in May following renovations.

“It looks like a brand-new restaurant,” Boss said.

She added that she has “no information on any other restaurants in (the area) that (have) closed for remodeling at this time.”

“Keeping our restaurants in good repair is a priority for us as we hope it would be for any restaurant business,” Boss said. “So, we are constantly working to maintain and/or update locations as needed. We do this across our entire system.”