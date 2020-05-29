The Adams Companies moves out of its historic Gainesville Mill to this new location

After 30 years based in the historic Gainesville Mill, The Adams Companies and its commercial warehousing division, Corporate Storage, have moved to a new location at 1750 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville.



Expansion into the facility — formerly owned by Beaulieu of America — “allows Corporate Storage to accommodate clients seeking a quality, food-grade warehouse solution,” said Jimmy Adams, president of The Adams Companies and Corporate Storage.

The 256,000-square-foot plant is north of Memorial Park Drive.

The Adams Companies, which has history dating to 1903, also has property management and real estate holdings divisions.