The Adams Companies moves out of its historic Gainesville Mill to this new location

After 30 years based in the historic Gainesville Mill, The Adams Companies and its commercial warehousing division, Corporate Storage, have moved to a new location at 1750 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville.
Expansion into the facility — formerly owned by Beaulieu of America — “allows Corporate Storage to accommodate clients seeking a quality, food-grade warehouse solution,” said Jimmy Adams, president of The Adams Companies and Corporate Storage.
The 256,000-square-foot plant is north of Memorial Park Drive.
The Adams Companies, which has history dating to 1903, also has property management and real estate holdings divisions.
Over the years, Corporate Storage “was sort of an offshoot” of Adams Transfer and Storage, focusing on commercial warehousing.
“That business has grown over the last two decades and become the dominant aspect of our (company),” Adams said.
The new location represents “a great opportunity for us to get consolidated,” he said.
In 1992, Adams bought the Gainesville Mill, a 400,000-square-foot, turn-of-the-century cotton mill off Georgia Avenue near Queen City Parkway. After a restoration effort, the mill housed company offices, trucks, warehouse space and storage.
In 2016, the mill was bought by a subsidiary of Morris Multimedia Inc., then parent company of The Times. In 2018. Metro Market Media, a new company owned by Charles Hill Morris Jr., acquired The Times, Forsyth County News, Dawson County News and their affiliated websites and print publications.
The Adams Companies still has 100,000 square feet of space at the mill, Adams said.