A place where all collectors can feel at home’: Sports cards and collectibles store open in Gainesville The Sports Shack co-owner Joe Cruz talks about some items for sale Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his new sports cards and memorabilia store on McEver Road. The business was selling merch online and decided to open a store front to better sell their cards and memorabilia to local customers. - photo by Scott Rogers An online operation for sports memorabilia and trading cards now has a physical presence in Hall County’s public eye.