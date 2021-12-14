A new mercantile is setting up shop in this historic space. Here’s when the doors might open

In its heyday, the Braselton Bros. Department Store was a one-stop locale for grub, gossip and material wares.

Save for one lone tenant, the 18,000-square-foot space has sat dormant since the 1970s, a mere whisper of its glory days of yore. That’s all going to change in the coming weeks as the revitalized storefront on Ga. Highway 53 prepares to open for business as The 1904.