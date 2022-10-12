By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Woman killed in crash on Buford Highway
1012 2022 crash
A Cumming woman was killed in a crash on Buford Highway on Tuesday night. - photo by BY JIM DEAN

 A Cumming woman was killed in a crash on Buford Highway on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. 

Alison Flowers, 43, died at the scene of a wreck involving her Hyundai Sonata and a semi truck on Hwy. 20 at the entrance of Lakeland Plaza between Atlanta Road and Georgia 400.

Flowers was traveling west about 9:30 p.m. and entered a left-hand turn lane when an eastbound Freightliner semi-truck  on Hwy. 20 in the right-hand lane entered the Lakeland Plaza intersection on a green light, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office release. 

Flowers failed to yield to the semi-truck and turned in front of it, the release stated. 

The crash closed the eastbound side of Buford Highway and the southbound on-ramp to Ga. 400 for at least two hours. 