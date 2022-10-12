Woman killed in crash on Buford Highway

A Cumming woman was killed in a crash on Buford Highway on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Alison Flowers, 43, died at the scene of a wreck involving her Hyundai Sonata and a semi truck on Hwy. 20 at the entrance of Lakeland Plaza between Atlanta Road and Georgia 400.
Flowers was traveling west about 9:30 p.m. and entered a left-hand turn lane when an eastbound Freightliner semi-truck on Hwy. 20 in the right-hand lane entered the Lakeland Plaza intersection on a green light, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office release.
Flowers failed to yield to the semi-truck and turned in front of it, the release stated.
The crash closed the eastbound side of Buford Highway and the southbound on-ramp to Ga. 400 for at least two hours.