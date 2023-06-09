Woman hit in the head with rock, punched at Lake Lanier Islands port, authorities say

A woman was hit in the head Thursday, June 8, with a baseball-sized rock and punched by another woman she said she did not know at a port on Lake Lanier Islands, according to authorities.
A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded around 9 p.m. Thursday to a call from a security guard on the Lake Lanier Islands’ property.
The deputy found the 25-year-old woman with a laceration on her forehead. She was transported to a hospital.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the woman had been riding a jet ski with a male friend “who dropped her off on the dock while he returned to his boat.”
While the woman was waiting on her friend, another woman on the dock approached and “struck her in the head with a large rock and then punched her,” Williams wrote in an email.
“Deputies say the victim did not know her attacker,” Williams wrote in an email.
Law enforcement has not found the attacker, Williams said.