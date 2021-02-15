Woman accused of wrapping cord around jail officer’s neck, grabbing keys

“When an officer responded, Dawson grabbed the cord of the officer’s radio,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email. “During a struggle, Dawson wrapped the cord around the officer’s neck, but the officer was able to call for help. Dawson then grabbed the officer’s keys but released the officer as backup arrived.”

Deputies were able to retrieve the keys and handcuff Dawson before searching the cell, according to authorities.

Dawson never left the cell and had the handcuffs removed after the search, Booth said.

The officer had “inflamed red marks” around her neck after the incident, Booth said.

Dawson faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, criminal attempt to commit escape and felony theft by taking.

Booth said Dawson has been in the jail since Feb. 9 for a probation violation.

The incident is under investigation.