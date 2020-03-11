Winder man charged with elder exploitation of an 84-year-old woman, taking $70,000

A Winder man was recently charged with exploitation of an elder person after allegedly using more than $70,000 of an 84-year-old woman’s funds.



Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hyun Bae You, 57, on Tuesday, March 10, at the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office.

You was in custody in Gwinnett on a hold for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s warrant, Hall Public Information Officer Derreck Booth said. You remained in the Hall County Jail on Wednesday, March 11 afternoon.

The crime was exposed after Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fraud report from a friend of the victim on Feb. 5. Booth said the victim lives in Hall County.

Investigators reported in their initial investigation that You befriended the female victim several years ago and gained access to her bank account.

According to preliminary details in the report, the Sheriff’s Office stated the exploitation occurred between approximately January 2016 and March 2020.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.