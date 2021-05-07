Why lawsuit against Gainesville over rainwater was dismissed

A judge in U.S. District Court on April 27 granted the city of Gainesville’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging stormwater flooding of a Gainesville shopping center, according to court documents.



Jack Waldrip, who owns Washington Corner LLC and the shopping center on Washington Street, filed a civil complaint Dec. 7 alleging that the city’s stormwater on Rainey Street would erode the soil off the hill behind the shopping center and flood his property.