Why a judge denied bond for Gainesville High teacher accused of sex-related crimes

A Hall County Magistrate Court judge denied bond Friday, Sept. 16, for a former Gainesville High teacher accused of child molestation.

Cameron Millholland, 26, appeared in court with attorney Mike Jacobs. Millholland was previously charged with two counts of child molestation for inappropriate conduct over Snapchat with a student.

After a roughly hour hearing, Magistrate Court Judge Andy Maddox bound over all of the charges for Millholland to Superior Court.

During a bond hearing, Jacobs asked the judge to set a bond, pointing out his client had never been previously arrested.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler argued that the judge should not grant a bond, as the prosecution was concerned about Millholland “committing new felonies” and possibly intimidating witnesses.

Maddox left the bench for a few minutes and returned to the courtroom. In most cases like this, Maddox said he would normally grant bond because there is a presumption of innocence.

“The thing that I can’t get over is you have training and responsibility, and these are students,” Maddox said.

Maddox pointed to evidence from Gainesville Police Investigator Erin Escalante of Millholland reaching out to a student during the investigation. The judge also said he holds teachers to a higher standard.

Maddox said he believes Millholland would eventually be entitled to a bond based on the charges if they stay as they are.

Millholland, who resigned Aug. 19, taught social studies and coached boys golf.resigned He was hired at Gainesville High in Aug. 2019.

