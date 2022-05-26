What’s next for juvenile judges after Lindsay Burton elected to Superior Court

A new Juvenile Court judge will likely be appointed by mid June to replace Chief Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton, who will be elected to a Superior Court judgeship.

Burton ran unopposed in the Tuesday election for the nonpartisan judgeship vacated by Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller, who announced earlier this year that he would not run again.

The application period will open from May 31 through June 2, and anyone interested can send a letter and resume by email to rbriscoe@hallcounty.org.

The applications will be reviewed by the Superior Court judges, who will then conduct interviews and make their decision. The new Juvenile Court judge will start Jan. 1.