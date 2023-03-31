Warrants: Gainesville man accused of selling 4 kilos of meth, 100 fentanyl pills to undercover DEA agent

A Gainesville man was accused of selling more than 4 kilos of methamphetamine to an undercover DEA agent over four months, according to warrants.



Ernesto Agraz Esparza, 41, faces six counts of drug trafficking. He was booked Monday, March 27, into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

According to warrants obtained by The Times, Agraz Esparza was accused of selling fentanyl and meth to an undercover DEA agent on multiple occasions between November and March.

Citing the ongoing investigation, DEA Special Agent Crystal Harper declined to share details when contacted by The Times.

The warrants alleged Agraz Esparza sold more than a kilo of meth on four occasions.

In March, the Gainesville man was accused of selling 100 pills of fentanyl, weighing 11.1 grams, to the undercover officer.

Less than two weeks after that transaction, Agraz Esparza was accused of directing another person to sell 672 grams of meth.

Agraz Esparza requested a public defender, but an attorney had not been assigned to him as of Friday, March 31.