Waffle House investigating after Gainesville woman says employees made racist remarks

A Gainesville woman says she was threatened at a Waffle House on Nov. 7 by employees who said they needed “nooses” after her biracial family walked in to eat.

While at the Waffle House on Pentee Drive in Gainesville, Angelica Tabor-Fells recorded a video describing the allegations, which has since gone viral on Tik Tok with 2.5 million views.

In the video, Tabor-Fells is with her 6-month-old adopted son, her 15-year-old step-daughter and 53-year-old sister. Tabor-Fells says in the video that a waitress, in front of her family, asked for a noose and the manager of the store said he had two nooses in his car. Waffle House employees do not speak to Tabor-Fells in the video.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating, spokeswoman Cpl. Jessica Van said. She did not have additional details available Monday.

