Two New York men charged in phone scam targeting elderly Hall couple

Two New York men have been charged with attempting to defraud an elderly North Hall couple out of $12,000 in what investigators have determined is part of a widespread phone scam throughout the state,



Brandon A. Massey, 23, of Springfield Gardens, New York, and Jamal Clifford Davis, 28, of Queens Village, New York, were charged on Sept. 9 with exploitation of an elder person by telling the couple that one of their family members faced legal trouble.

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators have determined that there are additional victims in the state, and they are working with the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said they are currently investigating two cases, though only one has been connected to Massey and Davis.

A Hall County victim was scammed out of more than $10,000 Sept. 1, Booth said, but there have been no arrests in that case.

Investigators set up a sting operation at the couple’s home to catch the men after learning about the attempted scam.