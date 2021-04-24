Two men killed in head-on wreck on Athens Highway

Two men were killed in an early morning wreck Saturday, April 24 on Athens Highway at Barrett Road, according to authorities.
The men were identified as Marcos Ezequiel Lopez, 25, of Gainesville, and Toby Langley, 42, of Talmo, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Lopez and Langley were the drivers and had no passengers. Booth said both were wearing seatbelts.
Booth said investigators believe Lopez was heading southbound around 2 a.m. Saturday. on Athens Highway in a Toyota Corolla.
Investigators believe Lopez left his lane and hit Langley’s Ford Escape head-on.
The crash is still under investigation.