Two men killed in Hall County wreck

Two men were killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday, July 27, when their car left the road and struck several trees, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol assistant post commander Sgt. C.E. Parker said Darwin Cody White III, 22, of Tucker, and Arvin Gera, 34, of Atlanta, were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 9:20 p.m. on Mountain View Road near Sequoia Drive.
Parker said Gera was driving an Audi A8 eastbound on Mountain View Road and “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.” The car struck several trees with its passenger side, where White was sitting.
“Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash and the investigation is continuing,” Parker wrote in an email.