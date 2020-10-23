Two men from Gainesville killed in Taliaferro County wreck

Two men from Gainesville were killed in a wreck Oct. 15 in Taliaferro County, according to authorities.



Enner Flores, 36, and Jose Gomez Sabala, 38, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck around 6:56 p.m. Oct. 15, on Interstate 20 westbound.

Though they are listed as being from Gainesville in their obituaries from Ward’s Funeral Home, Flores and Sabala are listed as being from Marion, North Carolina, and Ringgold, respectively, in the Georgia State Patrol report.

The report said traffic was congested due to construction.

Sanford Aroneck, 32, of Oak Island, North Carolina, told troopers he was traveling westbound in a Freightliner on Interstate 20 in the right lane, and the front of Flores’ Chevrolet Express G3500 struck the rear of Aroneck’s trailer.

Lorenzo Ruiz Garcia, 28, and Nolvin Arias, 35, both of Ringgold, were passengers in Flores’ car and suffered serious injuries, according to the state patrol report.

The trooper said Flores and his passengers were pulled from the vehicle to receive medical treatment.

Aroneck was uninjured, according to the report.

No charges were listed in the report.