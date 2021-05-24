Two killed in Sunday wreck on Ga. 365

Two people were killed in a Sunday, May 23, wreck on Ga. 365 that shut down the roadway for more than three hours, according to authorities.



A driver, Lee Howard Powell, 59, of Demorest, and his passenger, Karen Heath McClure, 65, of McDonough, were both killed in the wreck around 2:42 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 near Mud Creek Road.

Powell’s Toyota Tacoma was traveling south in the right lane when it was hit from behind by a Honda Accord, causing the pickup truck to rotate into the median and overturn multiple times, Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said.