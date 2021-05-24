Two killed in Sunday wreck on Ga. 365

Two people were killed in a Sunday, May 23, wreck on Ga. 365 that shut down the roadway for more than three hours, according to authorities.
A driver, Lee Howard Powell, 59, of Demorest, and his passenger, Karen Heath McClure, 65, of McDonough, were both killed in the wreck around 2:42 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 near Mud Creek Road.
Powell’s Toyota Tacoma was traveling south in the right lane when it was hit from behind by a Honda Accord, causing the pickup truck to rotate into the median and overturn multiple times, Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said.
Zachary Darnell Queen, 28, of Kennesaw, was driving the Accord, heading southbound on Ga. 365 at a high rate of speed when it struck the pickup, according to the state patrol.
McClure, who was Powell’s passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, according to state patrol. Powell was wearing his seatbelt, Taylor said.
Queen’s car hit a third vehicle, a Toyota Tundra driven by Riley Mason Hendrix, 22, of Hoover, Alabama, that was in front of Powell’s truck in the southbound lane, Taylor said.
Londa Irvin Sprinkle, 65, of Mount Airy, was driving northbound on Ga. 365 in a Honda CRV and was struck by a tire and wheel thrown from Powell’s truck while it was overturning, according to state patrol.
Taylor said authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs were not involved.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called to the case to gather more evidence from the Honda Accord.
None of the other drivers were injured and had no passengers.
Charges are pending for Queen, Taylor said.