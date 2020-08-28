Two ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in South Hall crash

Two people were seriously injured when their vehicle overturned on Blackjack Road in South Hall on Thursday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Authorities have not yet identified those involved in the crash.
At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, a Toyota Highlander was negotiating a curve eastbound on Blackjack Road when it traveled off the south shoulder, Cpl. Josh Hedden said. The car struck a ditch and utility pole before overturning and coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Hedden said the two female occupants, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected and pinned under the vehicle. They were both transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries.
The occupants’ names will be released after further investigation, Hedden said.