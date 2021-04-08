Two defendants plead guilty in Hannah Bender slaying, offer gruesome details

Questioning Huff and Reid on their involvement in the stabbing, Sachdeva said that the wounds inflicted against Bender suggested that there may have been more than one person stabbing her. But both men denied that they took part in the stabbing, claiming that the second bout of violence took place when they were inside the residence preparing to wrap and dispose of the 21-year-old’s body.



"Mr. Reid says that when he came back outside Stryker is covered in blood, he's wiping a knife on the ground," Greer said.

Both men confessed that they had heard Stryker say many times that he intended to kill Bender, and believed that Stryker would carry out the murder.

"I remember hearing about how a blond-headed girl has to go," Reid said during his testimony. "Then he mentioned Hannah Bender's name a couple of times, saying that she's got to die, she's got to be taken care of."

Neither man could give an exact reason for why Stryker wanted to kill Bender, but both repeated rumors that she had blackmailed Stryker for his involvement in the gang’s robberies or had wronged him in some other way.

Following the stabbing, Bender’s body was placed into a large toolbox, the kind that is usually seen in the back of a work truck, which was transported several days later to a location off of Parks Road in north Forsyth County, where Bender’s body was buried in a shallow grave.

Bender was later reported missing by her mother on Sept. 19, and shortly after bloody pieces of her clothing were found in Dawson County. Bender’s body was discovered on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after interviews with Reid led them to the property in north Forsyth County.

In a matter of days after locating Bender’s body, authorities arrested Huff, Reid, Harper and Elizabeth Donaldson, Stryker’s wife, and filed warrants and a nationwide lookout for Stryker.

Stryker was taken into custody by authorities in early October 2019 and has since been returned to the custody of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains incarcerated under no bond.

Sachdeva told the court that despite how horrible Huff and Reid’s actions were, their sworn testimony is critical to the state’s case against Harper and Stryker, and for that reason only was the prosecution willing to cut a deal with them.

"The facts of the case are the kind that will shock your conscience, they are horrifying ... When I first heard the facts of this case, the gut reaction is that everybody who's involved, including these two defendants, need to go to prison for life," he said. "But the reality of the situation is that Austin Stryker is the one that needs to go prison for life, he is the primary responsible party in this case and he is who we are focused on."

"That's why the state needs them. Doesn't mean that they get a pass," he added.

As part of their plea agreement, Huff will spend 12 years in jail and 18 years on probation, Reid will spend 15 years in jail and 20 years on probation. In addition to the fines and other penalties levied against the two men, Reid has also been banished from the Northern Judicial Circuit.

`When I came this morning ... I was very skeptical about whether I would accept this plea, 12 and 15 years in prison does not seem nearly enough for your participation in this horrendous act," Gosselin said. "But the state has done a great job today of explaining more of the details than I had when we started this, explaining more of the issues that arise by not accepting these pleas.”

Court records show that Harper and Stryker are set to appear in court on April 16.

This story originally appeared at dawsonnews.com