Trials expected to resume; when summons for jury duty could go out

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said he plans to sign an order Saturday, Oct. 10, allowing local courts to resume jury trials. In Hall County, the only thing set for a jury is a competency trial for a Sautee man accused in a 2017 murder.



“From the beginning of this emergency – and even earlier – we have been preparing for this day,” Melton said in a statement Wednesday, Oct. 7. “We have put into place rigorous safety protocols for grand jury proceedings and jury trials because we understand that the public must have confidence to come and serve on juries. It is paramount to all our judges that our citizens realize that their safety has been thoroughly considered.”

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said the court will not set a calendar until the Georgia Supreme Court’s order. He said they expect to begin sending jury summons next week for late November.

Melton said statutory deadlines for indictments and jury trials will remain suspended due to the time it will take to summon jurors and move cases from grand jury to trial.