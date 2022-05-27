Transient arrested in death of homeless man off Queen City Parkway

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a homeless man Thursday in the May 13 fatal shooting of another homeless man found in a camp off Queen City Parkway.
Investigators charged Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, with malice murder. Other charges are pending against the suspect, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said Morales-Valle and Billie Lee Davis, 37, were living in the same homeless camp. Investigators believe Morales-Valle and Davis got into an argument in the overnight hours of May 13 and Morales-Valle shot Davis, according to the statement.
Davis’s body was found several hours later, just after 8:30 a.m.
Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel said Davis was shot twice.
Morales-Valle remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
This is the second homicide in the Gainesville homeless community in roughly seven months.
Leon Hines, sometimes referred to as the “mayor of Queen City” because of his leadership in the homeless camp, was found unconscious Oct. 18 on the railroad tracks near Industrial Boulevard.
The 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another homeless man, Dexter Pulliam, 51, was charged with malice murder in that case.