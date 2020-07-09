Traffic diverted on Cleveland Highway due to downed power lines

Downed power lines on Cleveland Highway north of the Georgia State Patrol post will cause delays Thursday, July 9, into the afternoon, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is detouring northbound traffic to Lakeland Road, and traffic will come back to Cleveland Highway from Lakeview Street. The southbound traffic will take Lakeview Street to Lakeland Road before returning to Cleveland Highway.

Georgia Power and the Georgia Department of Transportation have been notified.

Authorities asked for drivers to use caution and take alternate routes if possible.