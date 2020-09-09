Three 30-gallon trash bags of stolen mail and 33 Hall County victims

Roughly three 30-gallon trash bags of mail were seized as part of a mail investigation potentially affecting multiple North Georgia counties including Hall, according to authorities.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said in late August there were thousands of pieces of mail recovered from Hall, Union, White, Habersham and Lumpkin counties.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said there were 33 victims in Hall County in this mail theft investigation and 70-80 pieces of mail involved.
Authorities were first called out Aug. 23 to investigate a suspicious man near the Hofbrau Hotel, according to a report released Wednesday, Sept. 9, by Helen Police.
Officers could see several shipping boxes and “numerous pieces of mail” inside the suspect’s Honda, according to the report.
A man was arrested and faces drug charges, according to the report, but any charges and arrests in connection with the stolen mail were not apparent in the report.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office had recently issued a be-on-the-lookout post regarding mail theft, and the White County Sheriff’s Office had responded to two mail theft calls that day, according to the report.
None of the mail came from the city of Helen, according to the report.
It is still unclear where the mail came from and how it was taken.
In addition to the trash bags of mail, there were also assorted packages from Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service, according to Helen Police.
Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach previously told The Times the mail has been divided up by county and sent to the respective investigators in these counties. He also said investigators will be reaching out to victims.
