Three 30-gallon trash bags of stolen mail and 33 Hall County victims

Roughly three 30-gallon trash bags of mail were seized as part of a mail investigation potentially affecting multiple North Georgia counties including Hall, according to authorities.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said in late August there were thousands of pieces of mail recovered from Hall, Union, White, Habersham and Lumpkin counties.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said there were 33 victims in Hall County in this mail theft investigation and 70-80 pieces of mail involved.