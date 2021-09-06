This murder trial was set 3 years after the victim was found shot to death. It’s now been delayed

It’s been three years since Carly Andrews, 26, was shot to death in Gainesville. Last week, the murder trial was delayed due to the serious illness of a witness.



Christopher Vargas-Zayas, 23, was scheduled for trial the week of Aug. 30, concerning the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting death of Andrews. Gainesville Police said Vargas-Zayas was Andrews’ boyfriend.

Defense attorney David West filed a motion to continue the case based on the “grave medical condition” of its expert witness, who is a firearms examiner.