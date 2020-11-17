Testimony: Car was going 70 mph in 45 mph zone in crash that killed 17-year-old

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified Tuesday he believes the car from a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old was going roughly 70 mph in a 45-mph zone.



In a Magistrate Court hearing Monday, Nov. 16, Sgt. John Morgan said he discovered scuff marks on the road and a nearby driveway when arriving at the scene of the Oct. 4 wreck on White Sulphur Road.

Authorities said they believe the car left the roadway, rolled, struck a culvert and an embankment around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 4.

Someone in a nearby home called 911, and Madison Gray, 17, died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from injuries suffered in the wreck, authorities said.

Authorities said Shannon Beauford, 25, of Gainesville, was driving the car. He was already facing a charge of first-degree vehicular homicide before the accident investigation unit obtained arrest warrants Nov. 2 on charges of second-degree child cruelty, DUI of drugs, serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.