Suspect shot during motorcycle traffic stop by Hall County Sheriff's deputy

A suspect was shot by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Saturday, Sept. 3, during a motorcycle traffic stop on McEver Road in South Hall.
The deputy was trying to stop the motorcycle driver for a speeding violation, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The driver of the motorcycle lost control in an attempt to evade the deputy and the incident escalated,” according to a press release Sunday, Sept. 4.
The incident took place just after 9:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident at the sheriff’s office’s request.
“As a part of standard protocol, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave,” the release states.
No other details, including the condition of the suspect, were available.