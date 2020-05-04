State judicial emergency order extended; face coverings required at Hall courthouse

Anyone entering the Hall County courthouse is required to wear a face covering with some exceptions, as state and local judicial officials extended their emergency orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Northeastern Judicial Circuit, which includes Hall and Dawson counties, extended the judicial emergency order to end at 11:59 p.m. May 31. The statewide judicial emergency order has been extended to 11:59 p.m. June 12.

Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin issued an order requiring anyone entering the courthouse to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose “unless doing so would inhibit the individual’s health” or for children younger than 2 years old.

“Such coverings shall be worn in common areas, including hallways and courtrooms, where social distancing may be difficult to maintain,” according to Gosselin’s order.

Deputies are continuing screening questions and checking temperatures with an infrared thermometer. The questions include:

Have you or anyone you have been in contact with in the last 14 days tested positive for the coronavirus or “contacted a medical professional or otherwise been concerned that you may have been exposed or infected with COVID-19”?

Are you experiencing or have experienced difficulty breathing, persistent cough or a fever of 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit or higher in the past 14 days?

Anyone registering a fever or answering yes to either question cannot enter the courthouse.

Gosselin referenced comments by Gov. Brian Kemp about Gainesville experiencing an increase in cases in her emergency order.

Jury trials and grand juries are suspended until Aug. 1, and in-person, non-essential hearings are suspended until June 1.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced the extension Monday, May 4, on the order that would have expired May 13.

The order suspends all criminal and civil jury trials, and no new grand juries or trial juries will be called.

“While the order is in place, failure to file certain documents that have specific deadlines, such as briefs, cannot be grounds for dismissing a case. However, the court encourages parties to continue to file briefs and other documents when practicable, as the court is continuing to work on cases,” according to the Georgia Supreme Court website.

Melton’s order encourages courts to develop plans for “non-critical operations” either by videoconferencing or through ways that follow the public health guidelines.

Local judicial circuits may institute more restrictive orders.

Melton will create a task force of judges on assisting “courts in conducting remote proceedings and to develop plans for the safe resumption of more extensive in-court proceedings, including jury trials and grand jury proceedings,” according to a news release from the Georgia Supreme Court.



