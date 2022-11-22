State campaign office files complaint against Hall Solicitor Woodard

A complaint has been filed against Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission alleging the prosecutor has not filed properly for years, according to documents obtained by The Times.

The complaint was initiated by the commission and filed Nov. 14 against Woodard, who was appointed in 2008 as Solicitor General and re-elected multiple times.

The complaint alleged that Woodard did not file her personal financial disclosure statements in 2018-2020 and then failed to file the 2021 and 2022 disclosure statements in a timely manner.

The commission also alleged that Woodard did not file campaign contribution disclosure reports from certain periods over the course of 2018 through this year.

Woodard ran unopposed as a Republican in this year’s election.

Woodard is already facing a state review of how her office handled funds intended for crime victims after a television report alleged they went for her personal use.

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia appointed Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in late October to investigate Woodard for “allegations of theft by conversion and violation of oath by a public officer,” according to an order obtained by The Times.

Regarding the allegations of misappropriated funds, Woodard previously said in a statement that personal expenses were confused as victim expenses unintentionally and that she personally reimbursed those mistakes.

The Times reached out to Woodard via phone and email for comment on the campaign finance commission’s complaint, but those requests were not immediately returned.

The commission has also subpoenaed Woodard for bank records related to her campaign account to be received by Dec. 14. It includes bank statements, deposit/withdrawal slips, checks, wire transfers and any other banking transactions from November 2017 to now.

If the claims are substantiated, the commission is seeking that Woodard is appropriately sanctioned for violation of the Campaign Finance Act and that she file any outstanding personal financial and campaign contribution disclosures.

The campaign finance commission’s authority allows them to assess civil penalties and refer the case to law enforcement if a criminal violation is found.